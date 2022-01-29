Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 80.6% in January

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PULM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

