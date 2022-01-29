Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.02

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 6216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $847.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

