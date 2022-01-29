Pundi X One Day Volume Hits $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107270 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.