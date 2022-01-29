Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.17 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in APA by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

