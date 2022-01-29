Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.29 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.