Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

