Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.