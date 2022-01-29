Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increased by Analyst

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 141.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Halliburton by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 581,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 201,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

