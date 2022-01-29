Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

