Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NBIX stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,760,000 after acquiring an additional 143,477 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.