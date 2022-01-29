Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Reduced by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

