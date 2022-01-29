Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

COF opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.