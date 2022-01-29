Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $97.61 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

