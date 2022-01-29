Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

