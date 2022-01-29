Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 984,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,459,000 after buying an additional 395,045 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

