Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Stride has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

