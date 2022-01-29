QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. QIWI has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.