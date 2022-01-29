Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

