Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
About Qt Group Oyj
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.