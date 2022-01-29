Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

DGX stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

