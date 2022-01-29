Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

DGX opened at $134.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

