Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 134.5% in January

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNGR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

