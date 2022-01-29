RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €657.44 ($747.10).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAA shares. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RAA traded down €9.00 ($10.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €722.60 ($821.14). 9,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €837.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €863.02.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

