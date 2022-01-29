Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,886 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Shares of PFD opened at $16.19 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

