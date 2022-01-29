Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 20,136 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.63 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.