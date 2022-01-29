Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

