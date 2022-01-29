Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,433 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

