Raymond James & Associates Has $301,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.94 and a one year high of $96.92.

