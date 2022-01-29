Raymond James & Associates Invests $271,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

