Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $161,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $389,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BHR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.