Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

