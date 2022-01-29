Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,390 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

