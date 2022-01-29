Raymond James & Associates Sells 502 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

