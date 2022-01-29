Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Aptinyx worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

