Raymond James Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.29.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

