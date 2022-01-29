Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $281.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Shares of V opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

