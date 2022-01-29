Raymond James Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

