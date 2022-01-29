Raymond James Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

