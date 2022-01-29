Raymond James Trims Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $48.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $52.50 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

