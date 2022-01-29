Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RLBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 400,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

