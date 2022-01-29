Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

RKT opened at GBX 6,044 ($81.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,015.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

