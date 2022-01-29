Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT Lowered to €180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

