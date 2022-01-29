Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 1,493.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
