Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 1,493.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

