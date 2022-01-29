Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3M’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.54 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.