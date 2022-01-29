Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.35 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

