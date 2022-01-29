Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

