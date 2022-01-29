Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.92. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.