Research Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

