Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.