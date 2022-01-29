ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $12,798.50 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $12,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.10.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

