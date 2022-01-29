ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RMD traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.12. 1,299,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,302. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

